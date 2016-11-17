Once the site of an 1859 coal, feed, and carriage barn, Piccino now makes its home in the vibrant and developing Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Behind the unassuming Victorian façade, affectionately known in the neighborhood as the Yellow Building, Sagan Piechota Architecture has created a warm and elegant interior that is decidedly modern. The rustic space features soaring ceilings and exposed rafters, reclaimed oak floors, and sleek communal tables flanked by Eames shell chairs. Sightglass coffee can be enjoyed from the airy main dining room, or the adjacent coffee bar, both contemporary counterparts to the historic 19th-century shell. 1001 Minnesota Street