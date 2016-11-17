One of the many House Cafes designed by Autoban.
Once the site of an 1859 coal, feed, and carriage barn, Piccino now makes its home in the vibrant and developing Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Behind the unassuming Victorian façade, affectionately known in the neighborhood as the Yellow Building, Sagan Piechota Architecture has created a warm and elegant interior that is decidedly modern. The rustic space features soaring ceilings and exposed rafters, reclaimed oak floors, and sleek communal tables flanked by Eames shell chairs. Sightglass coffee can be enjoyed from the airy main dining room, or the adjacent coffee bar, both contemporary counterparts to the historic 19th-century shell. 1001 Minnesota Street
This facility is the first of at least of 100 stores that will be fully dedicated to the brand's Reserve line.
The Roastery is located in 1920s building on Seattle's "Auto Row," an area formerly occupied by the city's car dealerships. The design team restored the original facade, and preserved portions of the ceiling and Terrazzo and concrete flooring.
95% of the materials and furnishings used in the Roastery are sourced from the United States.
Starbucks Drive-Thru (Chicago, Illinois) This demi-sized, 700-square-foot coffee shop in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood is one of a growing number of modular experiments from the big chain. This LEED-certified structure is hopefully a play towards better building practices as opposed to a means to plop a store on any available space.
“I believe that whenever you’re hiring an artist, and Funn is an artist, he’s going to do his best work if he’s trusted,” says Kartheiser.
The 1920s building was converted into lofts in 2000. The client started out looking for new cabinet hardware and an improved connection between the laundry room and the guest bath, but ultimately decided to work with the firms on a full overhaul.
Melissa and Keith Bishop successfully simplified their 720-square-foot loft space. Photo by: Jake Stangel
Structural changes were immediately made to the original shell to bring in more natural light. The small windows on the front façade were dramatically replaced with a folding window assembly that stretches the entire width of the room. Skylights were cleverly added slightly beneath the peak pitch of the roof to funnel light towards the mezzanine, while still illuminating the main floor below. Warm, rich iroko wood spans the ceiling and wall, and also extends to the seating bench beneath the window.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
