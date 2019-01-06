The living room features a “Focus One” couch by Kasala, which sits across from Arper and Catifa 46 dining room chairs by Hive Modern. The pendant lights that hang above them are “Easy” by Kartell.
The designer created a family room is cozy enough for the family to all relax together, but still polished and modern.
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
The dining room.
