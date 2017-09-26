The Whitney Museum's new Meatpacking District home opens May 1, 2015. Asymmetrical in form, the structure gleans inspiration from the industrial-commercial neighborhood in which it's situated.
Nestled in the jungle of São Paulo, Casa de Vidro (or Glass House) was the first built project by architect Lina Bo Bardi. Its glass volume stands on thin support columns that allow greenery to grow into the home.
The streetside facade, dominated by site-poured concrete, contains the garage, from which Jacobson and Dukes escape for a quick surf.
Overall exterior at dusk
In an attempt to beat the winter blues and improve his work/life balance, Australian architect Andrew Maynard combines his home with his office in a sun-drenched Victorian terrace with bright bursts of yellow. In 2016, architect Andrew Maynard of Austin Maynard Architects (AMA) decided to transform the way he and his team live and work. At the end of winter, Maynard visited a doctor about his increasing levels of stress and anxiety. The doctor’s suggestion was that he get more vitamin D to improve his mental health. Maynard decided to radically renovate his dark, Victorian-style terrace house in Melbourne, and flood it with therapeutic sunshine.
Cabin Knapphullet is small cabin inspired by its location nestled between large rocks and low vegetation of the Sandefjord coast in Norway. It is only 323 square feet, but contains an open living space with a bathroom and a mezzanine bed that sleeps two people. Although the building occupies a small footprint, the space expands vertically over four levels including a roof terrace.
In addition to the space being filled with furnishings, lighting, and artwork by a range of local designers, every little detail was thoroughly thought out and branded to fit seamlessly with the Surfjack ethos. Shown here is the hand-painted mural by Brendan “The Blog” Monroe.
Little Box on the Prairie is a 700-square-foot house made from two recycled shipping containers. It’s situated on 10-acres of rolling prairie, just north of Livingston Montana, and blends rustic coziness with clean, modern design. Many of the finishes, such as the redwood flooring and plywood wall panels, were salvaged off-site, recycled, and reused. The outside deck is perfect for chatting over morning coffee, enjoying an evening glass of wine, or gazing at the Absaroka Mountains while deer or antelope pass by. The house comfortably sleeps two, and a third can sleep on the sofa if needed.
Situated in the heart of the beautiful village of Coldingham, on the East coast of the Scottish Borders. Whether you prefer the blue flag beach at Coldingham bay, the marine reserve at St Abbs, a tasty fish and chips or a pint or two at the village pub, all are just a few minutes walk from the Rambleshack. The Rambleshack is a beautifully designed garden pod built using locally sourced sustainable larch. It sits in the walled garden of owners Katie and Richard on its own personal decked area and seating area, a hot outside shower for washing off the beach and a gas BBQ for when the sun shines.
Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
The guest room doubles as a home office. Here, too, are cypress built-ins framing glass panels that look out onto the sea. The architects call them "St. Jerome boxes," which is inspired by the classic image of St. Jerome at his desk, lost in thought, with the landscape framed in a picture window beside him.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
Douglas fir walls and beams extend to the exterior of a weekend house near Golden, British Columbia. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and Bohlin Grauman Miller Architects, it was designed for an active family that likes to hit the slopes. A chalet-like pitched roof emphasizes its cabin feel.
