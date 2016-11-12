This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Booker McConnell Head Office
Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Design studio the Andes House saw potential for an office system in an unlikely material. Cholguán, a natural, lightweight composite wood board that's commonly found in industrial packaging and backing for furniture, has been manufactured by the Chilean forestry company Arauco for over 50 years.