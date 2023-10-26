SubscribeSign In
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
No one wanted to alter the stairway, and kept its original design intact. New windows and a clever and sleek wood staircase highlight the private courtyard outside.
Sliding doors by Quantum were made to look like the original panes that couldn't be saved, and they lead to a fire pit outside.
After: "I think the design on the facade of our shophouse suits us. We tend to prefer simple and understated designs," says Kelvin on the shophouse's facade that is less elaborate than some others in the area.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
The large skylight over the bed was a necessary addition for Peterson-Hui. Polycarbonate panels let in light without making the camper a fishbowl. At night, campers slide the curtains (which are shower curtains cut short) closed for extra privacy.
Architect Douglas Peterson-Hui built his camper on a trailer purchased at Costco. Its angled structure and plywood exterior feel simultaneously vintage and modern.
Split House is built for a young professional family wouldfrom-home capabilities, entertainment, additional children in the future etc
Studio GSBN carves a slice out of a Sydney home to fill its interior with sunshine.
The split provides abundant natural light and a subtle pause, as well as a physical and visual connection down to the kitchen.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
The denim-colored sofa is from West Elm (a nod to the jean shorts featured in Tyler's "Sunday in the Park" poster), while the pumpkin-hued armchairs were a splurge at Soho Home.
A West Elm dining table was paired with vintage dining chairs Doman scored on Facebook Marketplace.
