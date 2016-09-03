Queenstown gets cold in winter, hence the installation of a sauna. Outside, the landscaping was kept deliberately casual, with rock walls and gravel paths.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
A mix of red cedar shingles and scales make of the exterior. The design is intended to be a
The family's love of surfing was a main inspiration for the space. It is designed to be a relaxing getaway with few distractions from the sea and surrounding nature.
A short road leads to Maramaratotara Bay.
The home’s exterior fittings, like the outdoor shower, offer modern comforts.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.
Project: Intersect House Location: London, UK Architect: William Tozer Associates
Timber battens were used on north-facing windows to prevent excessive heat in the summer. The exterior is clad in Scyon’s Linea weatherboard and covered in Dylux’s Western Myall paint. Beneath the upper floor, a little nook makes for the perfect covered carport and storage spot for surfboards.
The spacious detached garage stows a bevy of kayaks and inner tubes, not to mention the family car.
The couple, both surfers and beach lovers, wake up to stunning views of the azure-blue Southern Ocean in their otherwise monochromatic eucalyptus master bedroom. Wardle's firm designed the bed base, and the panel in the ceiling hides a television.
Made from white aluminum and oiled teak, the wooden sun loungers are from Viteo’s Pure collection. The long low table is made of Corian by DuPont and comes from the same line of outdoor furniture.
“We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography.”—Riley Pratt, architectural designer
The master-bedroom addition juts forth like a prow of a ship.
The three structures that make up the James-Robertson residence are framed in black-coated aluminum and steel.
The city, located on the country's eastern coast, is known for its world-class surfing. Photo by Rory Gardiner.
#acehotel #downtownlosangeles #california #hospitality#classic #modern Photo courtesy of Spencer Lowell
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Stinessen placed each cabin carefully in order to ensure the best possible views and the right amount of privacy.
The bar was built to complement the skate bowl with a design that would work in tandem with it. A black Smeg refrigerator and surfboard rack are just a few inclusions that contribute to the overall industrialized look. Going a step further, a 4.5-meter-long timber bar created from ground and polished concrete was designed to match the flooring seamlessly.
Icon. No matter how many times I see this, every time provides a new point of view.
A fully functional concrete skate bowl plays a quintessential role in the layout and movement of the space. With walls lined with custom art by South African street artist Jack Fox, the playful quality of the space is achieved.
Cedar slats help this Ontario lake house float soundly atop still waters. Photo by: Raimund Koch
The trio walks down to the beach via the strand.
Jacobson stands on the strand, trailed by Lee and McConnell. His house is just up the street behind them. Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
Jacobson stands on the strand, trailed by Lee and McConnell. His house is just up the street behind them.
Joined by architect Michael Lee and friend Gus McConnell, Jacobson shouts up to Dukes that they’re headed out for an impromptu surf session.
“There is a lot of glass so you can enjoy the view and the outdoor lifestyle even inside,” Henrik explains. “You live in the middle of the weather somehow. It’s a really harsh environment, as you have these southwesterly winds blowing through the house. But it is really beautiful as well.”
Pozner credits Borowski with the idea to use a roller shade, purchased at the Shade Store, to close off the sleeping loft. The simple intervention, neither sound- nor lightproof, is sufficient to demarcate one “room” from another.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
