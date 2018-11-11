The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
The exterior timber cladding is coated with black tar, a traditional Norwegian treatment. The finish serves a variety of purposes: solar heat gain, water resistance, and insect repellant.
The exterior timber cladding is coated with black tar, a traditional Norwegian treatment. The finish serves a variety of purposes: solar heat gain, water resistance, and insect repellant.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
Set cover photo