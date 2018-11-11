Subscribe to Dwell
Brian Callahan
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
The exterior timber cladding is coated with black tar, a traditional Norwegian treatment. The finish serves a variety of purposes: solar heat gain, water resistance, and insect repellant.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
