In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Boisset Home in the Alps of Le Biolley, Switzerland; Architects: Savioz Fabrizzi Architects; Photo by Thomas Jantscher
A Y chandelier by Douglas and Bec hangs above a vintage table and chairs.
A custom light fixture by the Sterling Steel Company hangs over the quartz countertop by Caesarstone. The clear Douglas fir doors on the cabinets were whitewashed to let the grain shine through.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
Master suite and breezeway off of the pool courtyard