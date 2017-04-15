Located in an affluent suburb of Los Angeles that's known for its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, the Henbest House is a rejuvenation of a California classic. The existing structure was built in 1966 and originally designed by the iconic midcentury-modern Architect Pierre Koenig—who is known for his case study houses. The new design upgrades the building envelope and MEPs, updates the finishes, and gently renovates and expands the floor plan to accommodate the current owners, while still respecting the home's architectural roots.
The home is motivated by Mid-Century style, but also expresses a sense of California-cool.
Creek elevation
For this project, the husband loved ultra-modern design, while the wife leaned towards a more traditional aesthetic. How to please both? “Through the design process, we learned that their tastes were actually more closely aligned when we focused on the desired 'feel' of the home versus specific design details,” Field says. He and his colleagues balanced rustic, exposed ceiling beams with elegant venetian plaster walls, and artful aluminum storefront windows with functional white oak plank flooring.
Street Elevation
The roof’s geometric shape helps the interior feel more expansive than it is. Messmate timber floorboards and painted ceiling boards follow the lines of its double hip and draw the eyes upward. Powder-coated black aluminum window frames also accentuate its form. “We like the contrast of the white space with the gutsy black frames,” Bright says.
