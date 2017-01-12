A beautiful gold chandelier is a focal point in this elegant black and white dining room.
A beautiful gold chandelier is a focal point in this elegant black and white dining room.
Pantone's Color of the Year for 2017, Greenery, is featured in this Solana Beach, Calif. bedroom. Graphic wallpaper and birch wood furniture creates a natural and serene atmosphere.
Pantone's Color of the Year for 2017, Greenery, is featured in this Solana Beach, Calif. bedroom. Graphic wallpaper and birch wood furniture creates a natural and serene atmosphere.
Layered neutrals with pops of color and geometric patterns are among the top trends for 2017.
Layered neutrals with pops of color and geometric patterns are among the top trends for 2017.
Set cover photo