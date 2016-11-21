The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
A workspace, bedroom, and bath comprise each of the two studios; an early riser, Lida spends most of the day painting in her space.
A workspace, bedroom, and bath comprise each of the two studios; an early riser, Lida spends most of the day painting in her space.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
“We draw inspiration from artists like James Turrell or Donald Judd, who understand color and form in an advanced way. Or even Raf Simons. We're definitely pulling inspiration from various mediums.” founder Nick Cope says. The couple reviews materials in the Brooklyn-based studio.
“We draw inspiration from artists like James Turrell or Donald Judd, who understand color and form in an advanced way. Or even Raf Simons. We're definitely pulling inspiration from various mediums.” founder Nick Cope says. The couple reviews materials in the Brooklyn-based studio.
Grawe, a musician, grouped a collection of artifacts from his travels around the world near his vintage keyboards and drum machines. The LivingColors lamp highlights the crannies of the room's built-in shelving.
Grawe, a musician, grouped a collection of artifacts from his travels around the world near his vintage keyboards and drum machines. The LivingColors lamp highlights the crannies of the room's built-in shelving.
Architectural ispiration and exhibition posters fill the walls of Juhl's home office. Two chairs of Juhl's design are placed on the side of his desk, designed in 1945.
Architectural ispiration and exhibition posters fill the walls of Juhl's home office. Two chairs of Juhl's design are placed on the side of his desk, designed in 1945.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
Designer Sohei Nakanishi created a seaside family getaway in Japan’s Chiba prefecture as a retreat from urban life. The facade integrates a mix of natural materials that reference the home’s surroundings, in addition to a courtyard that sports a bright-citrus accent shade.
Designer Sohei Nakanishi created a seaside family getaway in Japan’s Chiba prefecture as a retreat from urban life. The facade integrates a mix of natural materials that reference the home’s surroundings, in addition to a courtyard that sports a bright-citrus accent shade.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
SONY DSC
SONY DSC
Set cover photo