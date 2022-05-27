Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
In the master bathroom, a skylight shines natural light onto Cle Tile and lighting fixtures by Rejuvenation. Paul Rene designed the custom white oak vanity and mirrors.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.