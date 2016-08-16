Panels close to conceal the television. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
Panels close to conceal the television. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
This bright and airy West Village duplex was renovated by Fogarty Finger for a family who moved from just three floors below. The apartment had been previously occupied by the same resident for 50 years. A Moroccan theme now runs through the home. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
This bright and airy West Village duplex was renovated by Fogarty Finger for a family who moved from just three floors below. The apartment had been previously occupied by the same resident for 50 years. A Moroccan theme now runs through the home. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
Designer Joel Contreras hired architect neighbor Jonah Busick, of Foundry12, to renovate his 1927 bungalow in Phoenix. The large bathroom got a modern overhaul with a skylight that illuminates the space, along with a new white tub from Brizo, black fixtures, wooden elements, and a concrete double basin from SlabHaus. Photo by Jason Roehner
Designer Joel Contreras hired architect neighbor Jonah Busick, of Foundry12, to renovate his 1927 bungalow in Phoenix. The large bathroom got a modern overhaul with a skylight that illuminates the space, along with a new white tub from Brizo, black fixtures, wooden elements, and a concrete double basin from SlabHaus. Photo by Jason Roehner
Set cover photo