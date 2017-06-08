Situated in Senec, a suburb of Bratislava and a popular summer destination, North Star Rising is a starkly iconic building. Jutting up into the sky, its nearly triangular design realizes the architectural possibilities of a somewhat oddly-shaped urban lot.
Situated on a natural promontory in Coupeaux, France, the home’s plan and expansive windows open it to the beautiful surroundings outside.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
Jackson Hole Modern Rustic Cabin Wilson, WY, United States Modern rustic luxury in the heart of Jackson Hole. Located just minutes from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski area and the majestic Grand Teton National Park. Only 7 miles from the Jackson Town Square. Sustainably built; LEED certified. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4794644
Glass Cabin in the Woods Hillsdale, NY, United States This impeccably kept, two bedroom glass cabin in the woods is the perfect Hudson Valley retreat. Nestled in the forest with lovely western views, this chic, warm and comfortable home is ideally located near Hudson NY, Great Barrington and Catamount. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/3505313
Off-grid itHouse Pioneertown, CA, United States The Off-grid itHouse is an architecturally significant house, recently noted by Dwell as one of the 'Best Homes in America' and in the Los Angeles Times as one of the best houses of all time in Southern California. The Off-grid itHouse is one of 10 IT Houses built in California, which have received much acclaim such as the Western Home award sponsored by Sunset magazine. Also noted as one of the top 10 airbnb rentals worldwide. This is the prototype for the pre-engineered system known as the IT House. The house is 100% off-grid, powered by solar panels for energy and hot water, and is located in a pristine remote valley in the beautiful California high desert. The house observes key green principals of smaller footprint, minimal disturbance to the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, use of renewable resources, and living simply and minimally. The setting of the house is remote and serene, a quiet refuge from everything, free from distractions. Amazing views and vistas in all directions. Perfect for design or green aficionados, writers or those needing a secluded quiet getaway. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/19606
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
Original patio with a view of the new addition extending beyond
“The inside is, for the most part, concentrated on the local craftsmanship, because I believe it is very important,” Vanotti says. “It represents our history.” Artisan Vanotti Mauro built many parts of the building, including its most prominent feature: the larch wood accents. A custom fireplace warms the living room.
Boisset Home in the Alps of Le Biolley, Switzerland; Architects: Savioz Fabrizzi Architects; Photo by Thomas Jantscher
The plan allows for a full length tub in the bathroom – usually a luxury in a studio apartment. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
