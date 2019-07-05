The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
Contained within this gabled-roof section are the bedrooms and bathrooms, which look out to stunning views of the mountains.
One of the bathrooms is conceived as a modern glass box.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.
Cero offers an offset vanity and a circular bowl.
The second-floor bathroom's colorful Tex tiles from Mutina sport an array of different textures for a unique tactile experience.
The bathroom, located just adjacent to the kitchen, features a pattern of gray and turquoise tiles that climbs from the floors up the walls. They serve as a burst of color among the predominately white walls elsewhere, transforming the bathroom into one of the apartment’s most striking spaces.
The home cantilevers out over its historic bunker base.
The residence has an elongated, open-plan interior layout.
A look at the front entrance of the residence. The home's striking sod roof effortlessly blends the property into its lush surroundings.
This chalet-style, A-frame roof extends straight into the ground. A band of stone wraps around the residence and visually integrates the home with its natural surroundings. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the home originally designed in 1958 has been completely reimagined and updated by its current owners. The owners enjoyed the process of renovating the architecturally significant property, which included a fun, tropical-themed wet bar, a stylish and updated kitchen with a waterfall countertop, and a well-concealed Murphy bed in the living room
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
The 3,000-square-foot house sits partially on stilts to tread as lightly as possible on its natural island site.
Family Room / View Towards Entry Gate
Front View
