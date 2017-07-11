The simple facade from the street doesn't reveal the light , Airy and contemporary space behid the door!
The simple facade from the street doesn't reveal the light , Airy and contemporary space behid the door!
At first glance, this bookshelf looks like a completely normal built-in...
At first glance, this bookshelf looks like a completely normal built-in...
With a gentle push, the bookshelf swings open on hinges to reveal a secret media room.
With a gentle push, the bookshelf swings open on hinges to reveal a secret media room.
Set cover photo