The sectional is from Restoration Hardware, while the rug is by BluDot.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
The bedroom enclosure illuminated at night.
Sliding walnut panels with reeded glass inserts enclose the bedroom area.
A backsplash featuring custom matte black ceramic tiles by Waterworks is paired with stainless steel countertops. The timber cabinets, by JRs Custom Cabinets, are made of white oak.
Jon's living room is anchored with a double-faced concrete masonry chimney with indoor and outdoor functionality. The steel stairs on the left lead up to a mezzanine study area.
Massive sliding glass doors frame views of the millpond and champion indoor/outdoor living. The bespoke lighting fixtures were a collaborative effort between DED and Tyson Studio. The sofa is from Habitat.
In both houses, the children's bedrooms are spread out on multiple floors.
The wood-burning stove in the living room is from Stuv. Plywood-lined ceilings lend a sense of warmth to the industrial-inspired palette. The rug and coffee table are from Habitat.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.