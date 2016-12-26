Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
The deck off the front is also minimally furnished with elegant lines of beach rock and two Leaf chairs by Arper.
The deck off the front is also minimally furnished with elegant lines of beach rock and two Leaf chairs by Arper.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
Set cover photo