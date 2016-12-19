Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Whether you’re renting a yurt or hosting a small gathering, you’ll have access to a modern bathhouse with a full private shower room, a separate toilet, and a washer/dryer.
Both yurts are completely furnished with everything you’ll need including welcoming furniture and warm, comfortable textures.
Also available is the Marrakech yurt, which fits two adults with a queen bed and a blow up bed.
The Schulman yurt fits three adults with a queen bed and a pull-away bed. It comes with heating and bath essentials.
Previously “leftover” space, a secluded deck featuring two green Loll chairs offers stunning views of downtown.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The three-bedroom home is connected to a dock house, garage, and vegetable garden by a network of wood walkways and decks.
