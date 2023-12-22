Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
No one wanted to alter the stairway, and kept its original design intact. New windows and a clever and sleek wood staircase highlight the private courtyard outside.
Danny envisioned the space between the ADU and the house as an informal place to gather. "It creates a sort of courtyard sensibility, which works for our intergenerational family dynamics."
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
