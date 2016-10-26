Subscribe to Dwell
Insulated with denim and highly sealed, the sheds can also double as an outdoor room, like this outdoor living room in Palo Alto, California.
Muuto lamps draw attention to the tall ceilings. The office chairs are Herman Miller's ergonomic Aeron Chairs.
Platner worked for Eero Saarinen in the early 1960s, overlapping with Kevin Roche, Cesar Pelli, Robert Venturi, Ralph Rapson, Gunnar Birkerts, Niels Diffrient, and photographer Balthazar Korab.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
A coat of white IdeaPaint can expand the limited scope of a home office.
