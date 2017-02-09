Residents enter the house from the street through the upper level, which contains the bedrooms. The rafters were removed to create additional loft space.
Residents enter the house from the street through the upper level, which contains the bedrooms. The rafters were removed to create additional loft space.
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.
Renders of the renovation
Renders of the renovation
Set cover photo