The wall and bedroom door are fashioned from a compressed fiber cement sheet product made by CSR, called Barestone.
The wall and bedroom door are fashioned from a compressed fiber cement sheet product made by CSR, called Barestone.
A view of the catwalk leading to a bedroom. Blackbutt ceiling slats relate to the exterior pergola.
A view of the catwalk leading to a bedroom. Blackbutt ceiling slats relate to the exterior pergola.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
A catwalk connects the two bedrooms upstairs without impeding the flow of light in the main area. The staircase is composed of structural steel with a painted finish, and blackbutt treads and handrail.
A catwalk connects the two bedrooms upstairs without impeding the flow of light in the main area. The staircase is composed of structural steel with a painted finish, and blackbutt treads and handrail.
Double-height glass now lets the communal living areas spill out onto an exterior courtyard.
Double-height glass now lets the communal living areas spill out onto an exterior courtyard.
At the rear of the property, a two-story extension was added, including the open concept kitchen and dining area seen here, as well as bathrooms, bedrooms, and a lounge area.
At the rear of the property, a two-story extension was added, including the open concept kitchen and dining area seen here, as well as bathrooms, bedrooms, and a lounge area.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Set cover photo