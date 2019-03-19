The wall and bedroom door are fashioned from a compressed fiber cement sheet product made by CSR, called Barestone.
A view of the catwalk leading to a bedroom. Blackbutt ceiling slats relate to the exterior pergola.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
A catwalk connects the two bedrooms upstairs without impeding the flow of light in the main area. The staircase is composed of structural steel with a painted finish, and blackbutt treads and handrail.
Double-height glass now lets the communal living areas spill out onto an exterior courtyard.
At the rear of the property, a two-story extension was added, including the open concept kitchen and dining area seen here, as well as bathrooms, bedrooms, and a lounge area.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.