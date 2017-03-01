All of Scott Palamar’s selections and customizations brought the total to $150,000 for the 640-square-foot home and surrounding land. “I feel like I struck on such a novel solution because I was able to afford a home tailored to my lifestyle,” he says.
Project Name: TimberCab
From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
The structure's white stucco second story nods to the architecture of traditional tree houses and is used as sleeping quarters for the owner’s children. The leaves of the central oak tree can be seen peaking out above the façade.
A collage of brightly colored, geometric volumes comprise the Ettore Sottsass–designed residence of Lesley Bailey and Adrian Olabuenaga, proprietors of jewelry and accessories company ACME Studio. Completed in 1997, this home is one of few private commissions designed by the Italian architect, who passed away in 2007.
Inside Fallingwater on iconichouses.org
Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures. Master craftsmen create their modular homes, commercial structures, accessory dwelling units, and garages. This 4672 sq. ft.
Long before he moved into the historic building, Dutch architect Felix Claus admired 51 rue Raynouard, an apartment block in the Passy district of Paris designed and built in 1932 by Auguste Perret. One of the seminal architects of the 20th century, Perret is renowned for high-profile commissions like the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris and the post–Second World War rebuild of Le Havre, and for his pioneering use of reinforced concrete. He constructed 51 rue Raynouard to house the design firm he ran with his two brothers and created a 1,830-square-foot apartment on the seventh floor for himself and his wife. Here, the apartment’s balcony offers an impressive view of rue Raynouard.
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
