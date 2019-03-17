The live-edge dining table is topped with a Lindsey Adelman chandelier.
In a bedroom, the walnut live-edge bed is a custom design from Emily Summers Design Associates.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
Thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's "Mizzle." The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
The principal suite's bathroom features a custom white oak vanity topped with marble and decked with faucets from Rejuvenation. The CB2 mirrors are flanked by sconces from Foundry Lighting.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
The dark exterior breaks down the mass of the building, pushing it into the background.
Each level opens up to green space, creating a breezy, indoor/outdoor connection. Furniture by OKHA—the Hunt Sofa, the Nate, Nicci Nouveau, and Vince and Miles Armchairs—outfit the living spaces.
Worley Lighting Sunrise sconces hang over the floating vanity cabinet.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The homeowners are avid collectors of Haitian art and exhibit some of their collection within the Douglas fir slats. A Crate & Barrel Axis sofa pairs well with vintage pieces including a farmhouse table, chairs, and rugs.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
Configur8 tiles provide distinctive cladding for the exterior of this modern home.