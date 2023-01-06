Dwell House
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Amending Meeuwissen’s early request for an open bathroom space, the architects devised a more private chamber with an overhead skylight and walls in stone tile from Intercodam Tegels.
Main bathroom
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.