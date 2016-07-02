Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
b
Bolster Furniture
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
Patterned Credenza Detail. Oregon Black Walnut casework.
Patterned Credenza close-up.
Patterned Side Table - 20" x 20" x 22"H Urban Salvaged Black Walnut, mixed salvaged hardwoods, blackened steel.
Patterned Side Table - 20" x 20" x 22"H. Urban Salvaged Oregon Black Walnut, mixed salvaged hardwoods, blackened steel.
Credenza back panel - mixed salvaged pallet wood with sliding walnut cord hatches.
Patterned Credenza - 72" x 19" x 25"H. Urban Salvaged Oregon Black Walnut, mixed salvaged hardwoods, and blackened steel. Part of a 3-piece set just finished for a client in Houston, TX.
Set cover photo