Patterned Credenza Detail. Oregon Black Walnut casework.
Patterned Credenza close-up.
Patterned Side Table - 20" x 20" x 22"H Urban Salvaged Black Walnut, mixed salvaged hardwoods, blackened steel.
Patterned Side Table - 20" x 20" x 22"H. Urban Salvaged Oregon Black Walnut, mixed salvaged hardwoods, blackened steel.
Credenza back panel - mixed salvaged pallet wood with sliding walnut cord hatches.
Patterned Credenza - 72" x 19" x 25"H. Urban Salvaged Oregon Black Walnut, mixed salvaged hardwoods, and blackened steel. Part of a 3-piece set just finished for a client in Houston, TX.
