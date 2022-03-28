Not far from the house is a 40-foot cliff, is a bear den. Since moving in, Michael and Shelley have had a few visits from their furry neighbors.
Not far from the house is a 40-foot cliff, is a bear den. Since moving in, Michael and Shelley have had a few visits from their furry neighbors.
"I wanted the bones of the house to be bold, strong and simple,
"I wanted the bones of the house to be bold, strong and simple,
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
On the other side of the kitchen is the primary bedroom—another open, light-filled space with expansive city views.
On the other side of the kitchen is the primary bedroom—another open, light-filled space with expansive city views.
An elongated bench (with storage underneath) offers additional seating, while glass doors give way to an outdoor balcony area.
An elongated bench (with storage underneath) offers additional seating, while glass doors give way to an outdoor balcony area.
Steps away from the living area is the open kitchen, which features power-blue cabinetry (paired with quartz-slab countertops), as well as all-new stainless-steel appliances.
Steps away from the living area is the open kitchen, which features power-blue cabinetry (paired with quartz-slab countertops), as well as all-new stainless-steel appliances.
The penthouse loft, currently for sale, is perched in the building's south-facing corner and measures 1,818 square feet. Remodeled from floor-to-ceiling, the dwelling features a stark modern interior, complemented by original concrete and exposed structural elements.
The penthouse loft, currently for sale, is perched in the building's south-facing corner and measures 1,818 square feet. Remodeled from floor-to-ceiling, the dwelling features a stark modern interior, complemented by original concrete and exposed structural elements.
A peek at one of the loft's two outdoor spaces. Surrounded by eclectic shops and restaurants (including Lord Windsor Coffee, Seabirds, and Little Coyote), the penthouse apartment is also just a few blocks away from the beach that gives the city its name.
A peek at one of the loft's two outdoor spaces. Surrounded by eclectic shops and restaurants (including Lord Windsor Coffee, Seabirds, and Little Coyote), the penthouse apartment is also just a few blocks away from the beach that gives the city its name.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.
Den's A frame house plans also include a laundry closet and full bathroom.
Den's A frame house plans also include a laundry closet and full bathroom.
Second-floor plan of Saltwater Farm main house by RAD LAB.
Second-floor plan of Saltwater Farm main house by RAD LAB.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
A design prototype for a transportable, modular dwelling. The 861 square-foot Assadi's Casa Remota can be constructed in 45 days, transferred to its location in four hours, and installed in only six more. Erected near the Chilean city of Valparaíso, the two-bedroom, two-bath home has floor to ceiling windows to enjoy views of the region’s dramatic coastline.
A design prototype for a transportable, modular dwelling. The 861 square-foot Assadi's Casa Remota can be constructed in 45 days, transferred to its location in four hours, and installed in only six more. Erected near the Chilean city of Valparaíso, the two-bedroom, two-bath home has floor to ceiling windows to enjoy views of the region’s dramatic coastline.
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
Green Modern Kits offers passive kit houses designed by architect David Day. The company is known for building off-grid, single-story modular residences at affordable price points.
Green Modern Kits offers passive kit houses designed by architect David Day. The company is known for building off-grid, single-story modular residences at affordable price points.
Headquartered in Walpole, Unity Homes seeks to make high-performance, low-energy homes widely available and more affordable. Throughout the years, the team has streamlined the production process of their prefab customized homes, depending on client needs. They create detailed three-dimensional computer models, which turn into the digital plans for large parts of the dwellings. The plans are then followed closely as the home's components are produced off-site, which reduces as much construction waste as possible.
Headquartered in Walpole, Unity Homes seeks to make high-performance, low-energy homes widely available and more affordable. Throughout the years, the team has streamlined the production process of their prefab customized homes, depending on client needs. They create detailed three-dimensional computer models, which turn into the digital plans for large parts of the dwellings. The plans are then followed closely as the home's components are produced off-site, which reduces as much construction waste as possible.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
The Tulip model by Steelhomes is a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence with just over 1,000 square feet of living space. Based in Miami, Steelhomes maintains a steel frame factory in Opa Locka and works throughout South Florida.
The Tulip model by Steelhomes is a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence with just over 1,000 square feet of living space. Based in Miami, Steelhomes maintains a steel frame factory in Opa Locka and works throughout South Florida.
Although the SBL was developed in response to the Woolsey Fire and Malibu’s expedited permit process, the units also conform to ADU standards statewide and can be installed in any suitable location.
Although the SBL was developed in response to the Woolsey Fire and Malibu’s expedited permit process, the units also conform to ADU standards statewide and can be installed in any suitable location.
Constructed with durable Montana timber, corrugated metal roofing and energy-efficient windows, the FUSE 2 by Ideabox is a 1360 square foot modular home.
Constructed with durable Montana timber, corrugated metal roofing and energy-efficient windows, the FUSE 2 by Ideabox is a 1360 square foot modular home.
Set cover photo