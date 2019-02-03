The double-height living space is anchored by a wood-burning stove by Lopi in the corner. The large east-facing window on the far wall floods the room with magical morning light. All the windows and doors are by Quantum.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
The entrance is located to the side of the house. The recessed Douglas fir front door was built by Austin’s Honea Woodworks. The roof is Galvalume standing-seam metal.
A view of the home from the east side.
With an updated layout, the main living areas are connected into one welcoming space—while they enjoy an abundance of natural light.
A bridge links the living area to the kitchen.
Thanks to a hidden screen that rolls down over the fireplace, the living room doubles as a TV or movie room.
modern mailbox at front [villa park modern addition + renovation, california]
Entry approach
Narrow windows facing the street help create privacy on the upper level.
An important aspect of the home’s design is the seamless flow between inside and outside, which is enhanced not only by large windows and doors, but also by the home’s materials. The majority of the surfaces and structural elements in both the interior and exterior are composed of concrete, stainless steel, and wood, ensuring a unification between the two while guaranteeing durability. Concrete floors require little maintenance, while local wood helps the home blend into its surrounding landscape.
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
Benjamin Moore’s Tomato Red provides “punctuation” to the exterior. “That was the cheapest way to have that hot spark of color,” Pirman explains.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
A black glass cube at the center of the flat adds a touch of drama. “The box protrudes into space, but with elegance,” Zusman says. It contains the guest bathroom, outfitted in fixtures by Hezi Bank, a custom sink stand, and custom cabinets.
Simplicity with white walls, black steel balustrade and oak timber floors
“Conceptually, all of the spaces in the house are connected to the kitchen and dining area by the stairwell, the second-floor catwalk, or through the glass in the living room,” said Rasselet. The dining room’s walnut table and chairs are by Atelier LC2, and the Cliff light fixture is by Lambert & Fils.
All fixtures and faucets are from CEA.
Siegal chose a diagrid structure for the factory-built steel modules; polycarbonate panels create a luminous space beneath the stairs.
“The house wasn’t well kept. The renovation was a full interior gut and [an] exterior remodel,” Montalba says. White oak flooring was used throughout the home’s common spaces to create a unified space, and the roofline was lifted to allow for more light.
Flooring is 8” wide oak plank floors from Piet Boon flooring by Solidfloor.
An LC4 lounge by Le Corbusier for Cassina keeps company with a trio of large planters and a surfboard in the space between the kitchen and the dining room.
