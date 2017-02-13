Offering a completely different look, this svelte version features an exhaust hood and modern hardware.
Adjacent to the bedroom, the bathroom features microcement-coated walls, along with a custom sink and vanity. Dornbracht Tara sink faucets and dual rainfall showerheads finish the space.
The top floor holds the Chiavellis’ bedroom suite, with a dressing room and built-in spa. “The farmers dried their crops up here,” says Chiavelli. “We knew right away this was the spot that we wanted to have our own room.”
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.