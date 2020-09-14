To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
Serenity House lower-level floor plan
The firm also designed the new kitchen space, opting for a contrasting darker palette.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The living room is situated just above the main-level bedroom at one end of the combined kitchen and dining area, where spotted gum flooring contrasts with white-painted pine walls.
The mahogany detail continues in the full-sized bathroom.
The interior finishes in the bedroom and adjacent bathroom are similar to those on the main floor: birch plywood, concrete, and neutral tones.
The bedroom takes advantage of ocean views with glazed doors and louvered windows.
The kitchen, dining, and living area features simple furnishings and a neutral palette—the views are the focal point in the design.
The main level opens up to provide complete access to the deck.
The angle of the roof is oriented to take full advantage of sun and views. The ceiling is a simple white surface that reflects light.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.