Jared built many of the home’s furnishings by hand—including the bed frames.
Like the other houses on the pedestrian-only street, their home comes right up to the pavement’s edge, but unlike any other, it greets passersby with a wide glass facade.
Illustration by Lohnes + Wright
Built in 1957, the Goldman residence is a classic midcentury in the Wellshire/Southern Hills neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. The clean, minimalist exterior is clad in brick and wood with large windows overlooking a lushly landscaped lot.
