Sitting in the mountains of Malinalco, the Wander Cabins offer a remote getaway from Mexico City.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
As an experiment in creating much-needed long-term housing for Marfa, Texas, architect Candid Rogers developed a small empty lot with two compact rentals using durable, inexpensive materials inspired by the desert landscape. Rogers leases the 360-square-foot units, targeting a rate of around $1,000 per month. The Doors are from Jeld-Wen, while the wood structure is from Weyerhaeuser.
In 2016, Choden and Roder repurposed the L-shaped <i>shagkor </i>enclosing the <i>utse </i>into a guesthouse to support the manor’s maintenance costs. The two-story building has eight guest rooms in addition to a dining room, kitchen, and common area. The Ogyen Choling Heritage House also includes four bedrooms in a separate guesthouse, as well as two in an adjoining hermitage. All of the rooms have attached bathrooms with toilets and showers imported from Switzerland. Water is heated by solar energy for every guest room except the two in the hermitage. Traditional Bhutanese architecture employs rammed earth construction, stone masonry, and intricate woodwork around the windows and roofs. All timber work relies on tight joins; structures are built without nails or screws.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
The parlor floor features an open floor plan that maximizes the interplay of light and space. A wall of casement windows frames the area, drenching the entire floor with warm natural light.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
A workspace within Wenes's Antwerp house and gallery features splashes of color.
<i>Duchamp and The Art of Looking Sideways</i>, in progress
An array of Finlayson's past paintings and textiles adorns her studio.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
Finlayson's studio is filled with daylight and past work, which she refers to while painting.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Office
The mezzanine, which used to be Sekimachi's main work studio but now serves as an archive, holds a daybed that's ideal for napping.
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
Dan Garness used paint and well-placed windows to keep Duane’s office bright and airy.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
Located to the left of the entrance is the library, which includes a fireplace, built-ins, and two doors that open up to the dining room.
Located off the central atrium, the Art Deco–style library is paneled in rare Macassar ebony.
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
At the entrance, a meeting space can be converted into a gallery showcasing the studio’s lighting collection. Playful hexagonal windows separate the meeting area from the workspace, and a chunky pink structural arch leads to a display and storage niche.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
