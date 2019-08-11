Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Triple-glazed, frosted windows emit soft, filtered light against pale gray and blue surfaces inthe master bathroom. Lucian Field matte-glass and Lucian Mosaics penny round tiles, both by Ann Sacks, line the floor and walls.
The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
Master Bath shower
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.