From 3rd St
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
Montreal bathroom
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Hobart-based ceramic artist Lindsey Wherrett and Archier collabrated to create the round bathroom sink, whose tones take inspiration from the Mount Wellington undergrowth.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
