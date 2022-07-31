Another Country's Bucket ($600) is inspired by Finnish sauna accessories and is made from ash and brass.
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
Inspired by a David Hockney painting, Grant Straghan colors his London home in soothing tones of seafoam and rose.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja and Lera Samovich stand outside their renovated homes and office in Porto, Portugal.
The residents decided to convert a koi pond on the property into a petite pool. Next steps for the renovators are updating the kitchen and increasing its size by expanding it into the mudroom and laundry room.
In the garden room, Juhl's 1957 Japanese chair lies next to a sofa table and a built-in bench, designed for the house. The blue upholstery matches Anna Thommsen’s carpet.
The Egelunds rely on the light fixtures and small ceramics to add contrast and texture.
Jensen’s artwork hangs outside the family’s bathroom. It was inspired by the industrial output—Viking pencils—of the former factory space. Putting his engineering studies to work, he created the art via a meticulous process that included making precise holes and a template of “thousands” of pieces of paper. The stackable aluminum Chair_One is by
Konstantin Grcic for Magis.
In the main living area, Olsen’s own artwork picks up on the graphic diversity of the magazines housed in Boox shelving by Jesper Holm.
The front parlor is a visitor’s first hint of the mix of furniture Tina Seidenfaden Busck has assembled for her showroom the Apartment. A pouffe from Azucena is matched with an array of vintage pieces: a Beni Ourain rug from Morocco, a mirrored chest of drawers from France, and a Finn Juhl Poet sofa. The next room houses a vintage Tulip table and chairs by Eero Saarinen and a Tube Chandelier by Michael Anastassiades. Photos courtesy the Apartment.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
Full-height, black sliding glass doors connect the interior spaces to the rear courtyard and enable indoor/outdoor living.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.