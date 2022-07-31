The front parlor is a visitor’s first hint of the mix of furniture Tina Seidenfaden Busck has assembled for her showroom the Apartment. A pouffe from Azucena is matched with an array of vintage pieces: a Beni Ourain rug from Morocco, a mirrored chest of drawers from France, and a Finn Juhl Poet sofa. The next room houses a vintage Tulip table and chairs by Eero Saarinen and a Tube Chandelier by Michael Anastassiades. Photos courtesy the Apartment.