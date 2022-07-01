SubscribeSign In
The corner bathroom is defined by a freestanding Kado Lure 1760 tub and a powerful view of the bay. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Master tub room
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
The master bathroom features one of two corner windows in the house. “At night, when I take a bath, I can see the moon and the stars,” says Lois. - Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
