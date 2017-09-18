Front exterior on Westway Drive in the Lido Shores neighborhood.
In addition to the space being filled with furnishings, lighting, and artwork by a range of local designers, every little detail was thoroughly thought out and branded to fit seamlessly with the Surfjack ethos. Shown here is the hand-painted mural by Brendan “The Blog” Monroe.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
Inside the studio, sliding fir screens hide storage, utilities, and a bathroom. The ceiling and wall panels are plywood, the floor is radiant heated concrete. An Eames lounge chair from Herman Miller mingles with an IKEA sofa.
Carpenter Matti Salminen, a family friend, built the birch cabinets and island for the kitchen of a new home outside of Helsinki. The architect, Tuomas Siitonen, situated a lofted family room on the mezzanine above.
The appliances are by Miele, and the sink and faucet are by Blanco. In the dining area, a Link Suspension lamp by LZF hangs above the Minotti table and chairs. The artwork is by Nathan Coley.
For those that love tiny cabins, Le Petit Cabanon was Le Corbusier's own miniature abode with a colorful and clever space-saving interior.
A double-height living area clad in unfinished plywood, in Connecticut. (Photo by Raimund Koch)