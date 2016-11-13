The glass-enclosed master bedroom floats above the corrugated, oxidized steel exterior.
Philip Jodidio's book Small Architecture Now! was released by TASCHEN publishing as part of their Architecture Now! series.
Small House in an Olive Grove by Cooper Joseph Studio
Zinc with redwood screens form a warm gray palette that works with the northern California seasonal foliage. The same soft tones bathe the interior spaces with limestone floors and stained oak cabinetry. Photo by Elliot Kaufman.
Simpson runs his practice, WireDog Architecture, from his home study, where custom bookshelves line the perimeter of the mezzanine for a storage solution that doubles as railing.
The steel-clad Rolling Huts designed by Olson Kundig Architects in Manzama, Washington, sit lightly on the land thanks to wheels that allow the tiny residences to "hover" above the site, optimizing views of the landscape. Photo by Derek Pirozzi.
After a 40-year-old pine tree fell over on a Brentwood estate in Los Angeles, the owner let it lie, and the continued to grow from its newfound horizontal position. He decided to incorporate it into a 172-square-foot office and guest house with the structure floating above the tree. Around the perimeter of the butterfly roof is a clerestory that gives the illusion that the roof is floating.
For Dirtworks, a seating area is a must for a 100-square-foot garden, providing “a place to pause, and perhaps look deeper.” A variety of leafy ferns play well with the gritty texture of stone pavers.
Pozner credits Borowski with the idea to use a roller shade, purchased at the Shade Store, to close off the sleeping loft. The simple intervention, neither sound- nor lightproof, is sufficient to demarcate one “room” from another.
Kordík uses his cabinet system to store far more than just dishes. Food, kitchen appliances, and books also hold court in the dining area. We love that the three volumes of Julius Shulman: Modernism Rediscovered live right beneath jars of snacks.
Think Small features a nautically inspired New York home and a little red house with a lot of character in Seattle. Photo by: Adam Friedberg
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
November 2016, Vol. 16 Issue 10
A couple of quick and easy folds and tucks make transforming the couch into a bed at the end of the day easy even for the most bleary-eyed. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
While getting budget estimates from contractors is crucial, it’s also important to remember that the final cost for a project may fluctuate due to unforeseen developments or changing needs. For lawyer Paul Andersson, the cost of renovating his tiny New York apartment rose from $150,000 to $250,000 during the process, mostly due to the addition of a pivoting wall system.
"The project is a tribute to the majesty of nature and to the people of Norway," says Schluchtmann, "who not only settled on and cultivated this land, but also have the courage and the taste to add something to these special places that puts the crowning touch on the whole thing."
"Key to the special nature of the pavilion’s purpose is that guests are immersed in the landscape and surrounded by the vines that produced the actual wine that they are tasting," Warner and McCabe say. We couldn't agree more. Head to quintessa.com to learn more about the winery and book a reservation to experience the pavilions firsthand.
“We wanted to create a natural mood, like you’re in a forest,” he says. “We went for a more abstract reference to nature.” Stark white walls create the feel of wide-open space in the single story, roughly 2,500-square-foot dwelling. The white palette is offset by rough oak finishes.
Diagrams along the gallery walls show the permutations that the user might explore when interacting with Blaisse's lattice frameworks. Materials are delicate to the touch but resilient in nature.
In this modern home by Snohetta, an undulating custom-built wood seating system echoes the organic shapes of nature visible through a wall of glass.
Nature/Nurture (After Otto Herbert Hajek), 2012. Walnut treated with brie wax. By RO/LU. For Sale $3,800.
Katinka Versendaal's series of ceramics and vases are derived from mathematical sequences found in nature.
Designed by Riga, Latvia–based firm Didzis Jaunzems Architecture (DJA), the Nature Concert Hall, completed last summer at Gauja National Park, was conceived as a pavilion for music performances as well as art, light, and video installations.
The project also invovled deepening and revitalizing the existing pond. "Designing a pond to be 20 feet deep instead of three feet deep improves the oxygen level and the water quality," Gang explains.