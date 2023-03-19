SubscribeSign In
The floating staircase is a decidely elegant synthesis of form and function.
“From the day we got our house, I knew exactly how I wanted it done,” says Mia Dalgas, who led the renovation of her family’s 1880s home in Copenhagen’s Potato Rows district. One of the biggest transformations was the addition of a glass-enclosed lacquered wood staircase.
A George Nelson pendant hangs in the reconfigured entrance hall, whose stairs echo the concrete steps off the back deck.
The staircase ascents to the bright and spacious upper level, which features high-vaulted ceilings.
The staircase features walnut treads and black steel railings.
"I get a lot of personal satisfaction from the stairs and continuous handrail that runs from the rooftop deck to the ground floor," says Adair. "The stairs and this handrail detail took quite some time to perfect before they were made."
The sweeping, curved oak staircase with an oak balustrade leads to the first floor, which—unlike the ground floor’s polished concrete flooring—features herringbone oak parquet floors. Underfloor heating is powered by a 12kW ground-source heat pump with 600 meters of pipe buried in the garden.
The design team subtly sculpted the wall around the top of the staircase. A CB2 Azalea Gray Mink chair sits in the hall.
A perforated metal screen acts as a guardrail for the interior stair while introducing another layer of light filtration.
The wrapping of the stairs mirrors that of the slide—and allows the stairs to fit beneath the low-point of the basement ceiling. “We wanted to create a light balustrade that felt a bit like a ribbon,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “The mesh was a nice way to integrate that movement.”
The doorframe to one of the roof decks follows the shape of the roofline.
Mature pothos vines drip over the banister of the loft, cascading down to the first floor. "It’s the first thing people notice," says Melanie.
The home’s two levels used to be connected only by an external staircase. The architects reorganized the floor plan to insert a new indoor stair, which is bordered by a screen of steel cables grounded in stones the couple collected on their beach. The columnar lantern is by Stefan Gulassa, a local artist who made many of the home’s light fixtures.
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.