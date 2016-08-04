The clerestory windows were originally screens covered by sliding plywood panels that could be opened to allow in light and air.
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
At right, the family dines at a mid-century walnut table found on eBay,
seated at a mix of new and antique
Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner.