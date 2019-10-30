Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Yet while an entire tract of nearly 40 homes was planned, only seven models were erected before the soaring costs of steel rendered the project impractical. Of the seven, house #4 was restored and renovated by the new owners who sought the input from Wexler himself. With the home boasting Class 1 Historic Site status and a footprint designed by one of the great masters of desert modern architecture, the owners wanted to maintain the integrity of the original design while "[modernizing] the layout to give the rooms the most light and air," they said.
A waste-management plan has been developed to minimize, mitigate, and/or completely eliminate construction waste, while also properly disposing unused materials.
"The porch’s distinctive 30-foot peak is discernible from a great distance, and its rhythmic, horizontal cypress slats are a contemporary interpretation of traditional vented gables," add the architects.
This massive Durand oak tree inspired the design of the house. Thanks to a wall of welded steel and tumbled limestone, the home has an abundance of privacy.
"I see a home like a person,
The exterior of Neely and Kefalides’s house is punctuated with a bright red door.
A curved concrete block wall conceals one of the three exterior terraces. Low-slung roofs appear to hover above the landscape.
At nighttime, the house glows as a mid-century modern icon.
The entrance to the house.
This 1954 post-and-beam residence in Glendale, California, has undergone a considered renovation by Levitt Halsey Design and award-winning architect David Levitt.
Wexler and Harrison's original plan was to create affordable vacation homes for a growing middle class. When this home first went on the market with the others in 1962, it was competitively priced between $13,000 and $17,000.
Segerholt Residence Exterior Driveway
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
Exterior View
Prefab house in Muskö, Sweden
The existing driveway was rerouted to a lower elevation, and the garage tucked underground so as not to detract from the surrounding views.
Streamlined sections of metal-framed windows with triple glazing stylishly connect the brick and wooden volumes.
The master bedroom is enclosed on three sides, emphasizing the view outward, while the low-slung roof and deep eaves create a sense of horizontality. The bed, nightstands, and light shelf are made from white oak to match the floors; all were designed by the architects.
Taking inspiration from the tradition of the Danish sommerhus, each volume is a simple, gabled form, clad in dark gray-stained cedar siding with standing-seam metal roofs that mirror the vertical grooves in a similar shade.
Illustration by Federico Babina
Illustration by Federico Babina
I love this photo by Raymond Meier of the Palm Springs Kaufmann House by Richard Neutra. Kaufmann commissioned Fallingwater some ten years earlier and this was his desert retreat.
Vienna–born architect Richard Neutra designed the Kaufmann House in Palm Springs in 1947 for Edgar Kaufmann, Sr., the Jewish owner of a trendsetting Pittsburgh department store. Jewish architectural photographer Julius Schulman captured the striking home in this image.
<span style=
Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space. Photo by: Daniel Hennessy
A stony walk and a line of bamboo, original to the property, direct visitors to the entryway of the Pfeiffers’ modest 1956 slice of heaven.
Rebirth of the CoolThe Sunshine State once yielded a bumper crop of modernist homes that—as this remodel proves—are still worth savoring.
