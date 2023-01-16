The company’s executive chef is on-site to prepare fresh, inventive dishes and demonstrate the performance of Fisher & Paykel’s well-considered designs.
Bulthaup's b2 system comes equipped with everything a kitchen needs—the workbench contains a sink, trash receptacles, and cooktops, while the two wooden cabinets house the appliances and the kitchenware.
The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Photo by: Matthew Williams
The faucets, which are made of copper plumbing fittings, reference the history of the building and its industrial roots.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
The concrete countertops, walls, and staircase echo the home's refined modern design aesthetic.
Oiled jarrah eucalyptus contrasts with a kitchen niche of reddish-brown stained plywood in this kitchen alcove in a New Zealand cabin.
The inaugural project of Bercy Chen Studio, this home in Austin, Texas has a cobalt blue galley-style kitchen that is free from visible knobs and hinges.
“A conglomeration of boxes around a bit of a pitched roof” is how Mark describes his transformation of the 1920s Los Angeles bungalow. Inverting the traditional layout, he set the private rooms in the front and a large, open living area in the rear.