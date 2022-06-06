Subscribe to Dwell
The first floor (located one floor down from the entrance) holds the home’s residential wing—including this master suite.
Before: The dining space was awkwardly shoved into the main living room.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
