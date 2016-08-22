Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
@xoshannontaylor: "Shipping container house, I'm in #LOVE! It's everything I could ever want #dod2014"
@xoshannontaylor: "Shipping container house, I'm in #LOVE! It's everything I could ever want #dod2014"
Because the area is prone to wildfires, the architect and residents were compelled to use special flame retardant materials for the windows and roof.
Because the area is prone to wildfires, the architect and residents were compelled to use special flame retardant materials for the windows and roof.
The 800-square-foot house is among the first shipping container residences in San Diego County, according to Mike. He hopes it will soon by joined by a larger container home on the property, at which point it will become the guesthouse.
The 800-square-foot house is among the first shipping container residences in San Diego County, according to Mike. He hopes it will soon by joined by a larger container home on the property, at which point it will become the guesthouse.
Set cover photo