The trailer is Finney's response to bigger-is-better RV culture. Each one weighs between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds and costs from $10,000 to just under $18,000 depending on how heavily it's outfitted. The model I camped in came equipped with a roof rack (1) and Finney spent a fair amount of time during the photo shoot on the mountain bike that he'd brought along. All Cricket Trailers are fabricated with folded-aluminum panels (2) and feature pop-up tops (3), locking doors (4), and trailer hitches (5).