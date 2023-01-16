SubscribeSign In
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
Balancing on irregular, rough-hewn rocks along the Norwegian coast, this renovated summer cabin near a town called Larvik in Vestfold County intelligently navigates a challenging terrain to take full advantage of dramatic views. Located just about 16 feet from the sea, Lille Arøya—a 807-square-foot summer cabin—perches on a small, rugged island. Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects took on the challenge, drilling solid galvanized steel columns straight into the rock to provide stable support for the house on the uneven ground. They built a new structure that consists of two volumes:a lower post-and-beam volume where the bedrooms and bathrooms are located, and a taller volume with a large, cantilevered roof with wind-bracing gables that serves as shelter for the living, kitchen, and dining areas. Glulam beams are used inside and out, and both interior and exterior walls are clad in rough sawn ore pine. Together with the raw steel columns and white concrete fireplace, the wood defines the color and mood of the interiors. The uniform aesthetic of the cabin's interior and exterior dissolves the threshold between indoor and outdoor spaces—and further connects the structure with its stunning, coastal landscape.
Balancing on irregular, rough-hewn rocks along the Norwegian coast, this renovated summer cabin near a town called Larvik in Vestfold County intelligently navigates a challenging terrain to take full advantage of dramatic views. Located just about 16 feet from the sea, Lille Arøya—a 807-square-foot summer cabin—perches on a small, rugged island. Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects took on the challenge, drilling solid galvanized steel columns straight into the rock to provide stable support for the house on the uneven ground. They built a new structure that consists of two volumes:a lower post-and-beam volume where the bedrooms and bathrooms are located, and a taller volume with a large, cantilevered roof with wind-bracing gables that serves as shelter for the living, kitchen, and dining areas. Glulam beams are used inside and out, and both interior and exterior walls are clad in rough sawn ore pine. Together with the raw steel columns and white concrete fireplace, the wood defines the color and mood of the interiors. The uniform aesthetic of the cabin's interior and exterior dissolves the threshold between indoor and outdoor spaces—and further connects the structure with its stunning, coastal landscape.
In the Norwegian town of Larvik in Vestfold County, Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects renovated a summer cabin on a rocky terrain with generous outdoor patios that take advantage of dramatic coastal views.
In the Norwegian town of Larvik in Vestfold County, Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects renovated a summer cabin on a rocky terrain with generous outdoor patios that take advantage of dramatic coastal views.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
The all-electric kitchen features oak cabinetry and a marble countertop.
The all-electric kitchen features oak cabinetry and a marble countertop.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.</span>
To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.
Exterior Rear View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
Exterior Rear View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
Glass Farmhouse | Olson Kundig
Glass Farmhouse | Olson Kundig
Glass Farmhouse | Olson Kundig
Glass Farmhouse | Olson Kundig
The double-sided fireplace provides warmth to the living room and the adjacent media room.
The double-sided fireplace provides warmth to the living room and the adjacent media room.
The barbeque island is poured-in-place terrazzo and provides a dramatic cantilever. A fire pit anchors the sundeck while a sunpad creates more space for lounging poolside.
The barbeque island is poured-in-place terrazzo and provides a dramatic cantilever. A fire pit anchors the sundeck while a sunpad creates more space for lounging poolside.
Terrazzo floors unify the space and reflect the bright light.
Terrazzo floors unify the space and reflect the bright light.
Overview of the l-shaped home with white gravel roof.
Overview of the l-shaped home with white gravel roof.
Hot tub complete with tanning ledge and adjacent pool with larger tanning ledge.
Hot tub complete with tanning ledge and adjacent pool with larger tanning ledge.
In addition to seven bedrooms and an open-concept kitchen, the home also features an indoor sports court.
In addition to seven bedrooms and an open-concept kitchen, the home also features an indoor sports court.
The spacious home features radiant floor heating via a concrete-topped floor system, while cooling for the two upper levels uses a ducted split system.
The spacious home features radiant floor heating via a concrete-topped floor system, while cooling for the two upper levels uses a ducted split system.