The front yard was transformed from a dirt patch into a perfectly landscaped dessert garden.
The grid-like bathroom joinery was designed for plants to grow in between.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
Gable in the front, party in the back. The designers preserved the facade of the original craftsman bungalow and added a new entry sequence, stairs, and porch surface.
Several Marvin windows in the 540-square-foot space contribute to a sense of openness with unobstructed sightlines.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
With COVID-19 closing down spas and saunas, Chau and Desna decided to bring the experience home. The bedroom features a custom bed built by Beauty and Bread Woodshop in Vancouver and a terrazzo stone freestanding bath tub by France & Son.
The range hood is from Zline, and the bamboo cabinet fronts are from Semihandmade.
The kitchen features appliances from KitchenAid, along with countertops and cabinet bases from Ikea.
The bathroom that survived the fire is one that interior designer Dawn Kirker helped renovate nearly a decade before. The floating walnut vanity brings warmth to the otherwise white-toned room.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
The large new bathroom includes a shower for two and continuous tile floors.
Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.