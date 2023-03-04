Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
b
Betty George Riebling
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
The meticulously preserved home rests at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on the famed Sea View Lane in one of L.A.'s historic districts known for midcentury-modern architecture.
A wide, pebbled driveway leads to the waterfront home, which sits on a lush, private lot.
Large stones, mature bamboo, fountains, and acacia trees create a Zen-inspired backyard. Other notable amenities of the property include a large lap pool, detached guest house, and a two-car garage.
To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.