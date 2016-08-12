Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
The Nap seating collection in the white chevron Rivas print.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
An earthy palette is cutting edge rather than cookie-cutter with color blocking and groovy woven patterns.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP
This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
An outdoor version of one of Foscarini’s best sellers, the Havana Outdoor is ideal for lining paths. $588